    Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 7

    Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 7

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 13:57
