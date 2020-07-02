Photo Story

CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9







200207-F-BJ011-781

M9 Qualifications Photo Story

A class is given a CATM safety lecture on Feb. 7, 2020 at JB Charleston.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-799

Airmen at JB Charleston load bullets into a magazine before shooting to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-820

Airmen at JB Charleston load bullets into a magazine before shooting to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-952

An instructor looks on as Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-982

Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-1005

Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-1031

Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



200207-F-BJ011-1144

Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-1066

Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio







200207-F-BJ011-1233

Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.

U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio

