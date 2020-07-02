Photo Story
CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9
A class is given a CATM safety lecture on Feb. 7, 2020 at JB Charleston.
U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio
Airmen at JB Charleston load bullets into a magazine before shooting to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio
Airmen at JB Charleston load bullets into a magazine before shooting to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
An instructor looks on as Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
This work, Photo Story- CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9, by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
