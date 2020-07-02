Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story- CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9

    Consolidation Training Capstone- Photo Story Image 10

    Photo By Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio | Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Photo Story
    CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9



    200207-F-BJ011-781
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    A class is given a CATM safety lecture on Feb. 7, 2020 at JB Charleston.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-799
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston load bullets into a magazine before shooting to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-820
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston load bullets into a magazine before shooting to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-952
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    An instructor looks on as Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-982
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-1005
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-1031
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio

    200207-F-BJ011-1144
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston shoot at targets to qualify for the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-1066
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio



    200207-F-BJ011-1233
    M9 Qualifications Photo Story
    Airmen at JB Charleston check their targets after shooting the M9 on Feb. 7, 2020.
    U.S. Air Force Photography by SrA Chelsie Taddonio

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 13:58
    Story ID: 389490
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story- CATM Rapid Qualifications on M9, by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

