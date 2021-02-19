Refueling over the Grand Canyon

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Thompson, a boom operator with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, refuels an C-17 Globemaster II with the 437th Airlift Wing Charleston, South Carolina over the edge of the Grand Canyon on February 19, 2021. Both aircrafts were en route to a location in the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

