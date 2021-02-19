U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Thompson, a boom operator with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, refuels an C-17 Globemaster II with the 437th Airlift Wing Charleston, South Carolina over the edge of the Grand Canyon on February 19, 2021. Both aircrafts were en route to a location in the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 20:21
|Photo ID:
|6526726
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-UV276-122
|Resolution:
|1440x1799
|Size:
|412.21 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling over the Grand Canyon [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT