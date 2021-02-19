Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling over the Grand Canyon

    Refueling over the Grand Canyon

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, refuels an C-17 Globemaster II with the 437th Airlift Wing Charleston, South Carolina over the edge of the Grand Canyon on February 19, 2021. Both aircrafts were en route to a location in the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    This work, Refueling over the Grand Canyon, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c17
    Refueling
    refuel
    927arw

