Staff Sgt. Tyson Redford, supply NCO for the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquarters and support company at Camp Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, prepares his shop for the various activities of drill weekend, Feb. 19, 2021. With a thousand tasks to do on any given day, Redford’s policy is prioritization.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6526658
|VIRIN:
|210220-Z-UH708-0008
|Resolution:
|6096x4064
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supply Gets It Done [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathaniel Free, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
