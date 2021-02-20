Pvt. 1st Class Eronique White works in the supply office of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s headquarters and support company at Camp Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021. This was White’s first day working with the Utah National Guard after transferring from the Illinois National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6526655
|VIRIN:
|210220-Z-UH708-0005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supply Gets It Done [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathaniel Free, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
