    Supply Gets It Done [Image 2 of 3]

    Supply Gets It Done

    BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Tyson Redford (left), the supply NCO of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Bluffdale, Utah, helps 2nd Lt. Nathan Rollin (right) as he verifies each item of his recently issued gear, Feb. 19, 2021. Members of the military are responsible for the care and maintenance of their own gear, and a diligent supply NCO is often the key to their success.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 17:30
    Photo ID: 6526657
    VIRIN: 210220-Z-UH708-0002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Gets It Done [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathaniel Free, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah
    Army
    National Guard
    204th
    UTNG

