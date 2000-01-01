Staff Sgt. Tyson Redford (left), the supply NCO of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Bluffdale, Utah, helps 2nd Lt. Nathan Rollin (right) as he verifies each item of his recently issued gear, Feb. 19, 2021. Members of the military are responsible for the care and maintenance of their own gear, and a diligent supply NCO is often the key to their success.

This work, Supply Gets It Done [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathaniel Free