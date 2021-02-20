Lt. Mitchell Dow, Lt. Kristin Euchler, Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Cheuvront, and Chief Petty Officer Michael VonBormann take a group photograph after successfully medevacing an injured crewman from a commercial cargo ship more than 46 miles west of San Luis Obispo, Feb. 19, 2021.



Official U.S. Coast Guard photos.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 14:36 Photo ID: 6526610 VIRIN: 210220-G-EK967-0003 Resolution: 1440x664 Size: 79.39 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.