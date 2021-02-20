Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Lt. Mitchell Dow, Lt. Kristin Euchler, Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Cheuvront, and Chief Petty Officer Michael VonBormann take a group photograph after successfully medevacing an injured crewman from a commercial cargo ship more than 46 miles west of San Luis Obispo, Feb. 19, 2021.

    Official U.S. Coast Guard photos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6526610
    VIRIN: 210220-G-EK967-0003
    Resolution: 1440x664
    Size: 79.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast
    Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast
    Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast
    Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Air station San Francisco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT