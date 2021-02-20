Coast Guard battles weather to rescue injured sailor 46-miles off coast

An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base medevaced an injured man Friday from a commercial cargo ship more than 46 miles west of San Luis Obispo.
|02.20.2021
|02.20.2021 14:36
|6526609
|210220-G-EK967-0002
|1080x1440
|106.6 KB
|US
|4
|0
