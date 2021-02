UH-60 aircraft are prepped to transport supplies to Texans

Soldiers of Charlie Company, 2-149th General Aviation Support Battalion, Texas Army National Guard answered the state active duty response to Winter Storm Uri Feb 19.2021, at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility, Martindale, Texas.



Roughly 32 Soldiers from the unit reported to duty at the facility and performed maintenance checks and pre-flight planning in order to deliver food and water to Texas communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021