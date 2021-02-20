Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guard officer reports to serve Texans during winter storm Uri

    Texas Guard officer reports to serve Texans during winter storm Uri

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Christian Ernand, a pilot of Charlie Company, 2-149th General Aviation Support Battalion, Texas Army National Guard reports to the state active duty response to Winter Storm Uri Feb 19.2021, at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility, Martindale, Texas.

    Roughly 32 Soldiers from the unit reported to duty at the facility and performed maintenance checks and pre-flight planning in order to deliver food and water to Texas communities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6526596
    VIRIN: 210220-A-DH023-428
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Guard officer reports to serve Texans during winter storm Uri [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aviation
    2-149 gsab
    texas military department
    texans serving texas
    winter storm uri
    saasf

