Soldiers of Charlie Company, 2-149th General Aviation Support Battalion, Texas Army National Guard answered the state active duty response to Winter Storm Uri Feb 19.2021, at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility, Martindale, Texas.



Roughly 32 Soldiers from the unit reported to duty at the facility and performed maintenance checks and pre-flight planning in order to deliver food and water to Texas communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6526604 VIRIN: 210220-A-DH023-240 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.39 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers load food for Texans into Blackhawk [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.