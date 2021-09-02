Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye [Image 5 of 5]

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak delivers remarks during the Kwajalein Day celebration on Ebeye Feb. 9, 2021, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Keynote remarks to the Ebeye community were also provided by Iroijlaplap Senator Michael Kabua, RMI President David Kabua, Marshallese religious leaders, and personnel from the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and U.S. Embassy Majuro. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 02:52
    Photo ID: 6526263
    VIRIN: 210212-A-RI322-0010
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 646.53 KB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye [Image 5 of 5], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye
    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye
    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye
    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye
    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Ebeye Kwajalein Day Celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT