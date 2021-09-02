Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak delivers remarks during the Kwajalein Day celebration on Ebeye Feb. 9, 2021, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Keynote remarks to the Ebeye community were also provided by Iroijlaplap Senator Michael Kabua, RMI President David Kabua, Marshallese religious leaders, and personnel from the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and U.S. Embassy Majuro. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Ebeye Kwajalein Day Celebration
