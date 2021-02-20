Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

    Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak delivers remarks during the Kwajalein Day celebration on Ebeye...... read more read more

    EBEYE, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.20.2021

    Story by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Communities on Kwajalein Atoll celebrate Marshallese culture and the liberation from Japanese forces during WWII on Kwajalein Day. Celebrations began on Ebeye Feb. 9, 2021 and included a parade of Ebeye schools floats and special musical performances by an Ebeye choir, the Kwajalein High School Marching Band and the Mon La Mike Band. Among special event guests in attendance were personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and visiting dignitaries.

    The ceremony also featured remarks delivered by Iroijlaplap Senator Michael Kabua, Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak, Ebeye Major Hirata Kabua and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral, who delivered her full address speaking Marshallese. Following the conclusion of the opening ceremony, guests and members of the Ebeye community enjoyed days of activities including community canoe races, fishing and field games.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

