Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak delivers remarks during the Kwajalein Day celebration on Ebeye...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak delivers remarks during the Kwajalein Day celebration on Ebeye Feb. 9, 2021, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Keynote remarks to the Ebeye community were also provided by Iroijlaplap Senator Michael Kabua, RMI President David Kabua, Marshallese religious leaders, and personnel from the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and U.S. Embassy Majuro. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch) see less | View Image Page

Communities on Kwajalein Atoll celebrate Marshallese culture and the liberation from Japanese forces during WWII on Kwajalein Day. Celebrations began on Ebeye Feb. 9, 2021 and included a parade of Ebeye schools floats and special musical performances by an Ebeye choir, the Kwajalein High School Marching Band and the Mon La Mike Band. Among special event guests in attendance were personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and visiting dignitaries.



The ceremony also featured remarks delivered by Iroijlaplap Senator Michael Kabua, Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak, Ebeye Major Hirata Kabua and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral, who delivered her full address speaking Marshallese. Following the conclusion of the opening ceremony, guests and members of the Ebeye community enjoyed days of activities including community canoe races, fishing and field games.