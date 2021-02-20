Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

Communities on Kwajalein Atoll celebrate Marshallese culture and the liberation from Japanese forces during WWII on Kwajalein Day. Celebrations began on Ebeye Feb. 9, 2021 and included a parade of Ebeye schools floats and special musical performances by an Ebeye choir, the Kwajalein High School Marching Band and the Mon La Mike Band. Among special event guests in attendance were personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and visiting dignitaries.
The ceremony also featured remarks delivered by Iroijlaplap Senator Michael Kabua, Iroijlaplap Kotak Loeak, Ebeye Major Hirata Kabua and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral, who delivered her full address speaking Marshallese. Following the conclusion of the opening ceremony, guests and members of the Ebeye community enjoyed days of activities including community canoe races, fishing and field games.
