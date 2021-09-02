Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Kwajalein Day Celebration on Ebeye

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral, left, and U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Jeremy Bartel are guests of honor during the Ebeye community's annual Kwajalein Day celebration Feb. 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 02:52
    Personnel from U.S. Embassy Majuro, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Join Ebeye Kwajalein Day Celebration

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

