USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joel Lazo, from San Jose, Calif., left, signals the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) while receiving supplies aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 13, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

