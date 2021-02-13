USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Clayan Johnson, from Montego Bay, Jamaica, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Richard Martinez, from Colorado City, Texas, attach a pelican hook to a sliding padeye aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 13, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

