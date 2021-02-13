USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Steven Santiago, from Salinas, Calif., uses signals paddles aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) to communicate with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 13, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 00:46
|Photo ID:
|6526220
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-HI500-1124
|Resolution:
|4818x3441
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SALINAS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
