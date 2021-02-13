USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Steven Santiago, from Salinas, Calif., uses signals paddles aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) to communicate with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 13, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

