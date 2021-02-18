CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Navy HN Jared Houchen, CATC Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, prepares a Marine for their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 18, Gotemba, Japan. Approximately 86% of eligible CATC Camp Fuji personnel received the first dose, and of that, 27% received their second dose; those numbers are expected to climb as more doses become available. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

