U.S. Navy HN Jared Houchen, CATC Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, prepares a Marine for their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 18, Gotemba, Japan. Approximately 86% of eligible CATC Camp Fuji personnel received the first dose, and of that, 27% received their second dose; those numbers are expected to climb as more doses become available. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 00:55
|Photo ID:
|6526213
|VIRIN:
|210218-D-ZO853-379
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.67 MB
|Location:
|GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine
LEAVE A COMMENT