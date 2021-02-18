Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy HN Jared Houchen, CATC Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, prepares a Marine for their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 18, Gotemba, Japan. Approximately 86% of eligible CATC Camp Fuji personnel received the first dose, and of that, 27% received their second dose; those numbers are expected to climb as more doses become available. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

    This work, CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

