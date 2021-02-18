Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7]

    CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy HM1 Frederick Ehlers, preventive medicine technician with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, prepares syringes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 18, Gotemba, Japan. Approximately 86% of eligible CATC Camp Fuji personnel received the first dose, and of that, 27% received their second dose; those numbers are expected to climb as more doses become available. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

    This work, CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATC Camp Fuji personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

    vaccine
    CATC
    CATC Camp Fuji
    COVID-19
    Moderna

