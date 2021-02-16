DC National Guard Talks about Diversity

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Rozovski, deputy Joint Force Headquarters chaplain, District of Columbia National Guard speaks about how celebrating diversity in the military brings people together at the D.C. armory in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. Celebrating diversity is a key factor in building diverse teams that are successful and ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

