U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Williamson, religious affairs airman, 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard speaks about the importance of diversity in the military at the D.C. armory in Washington, D.C. Feb. 9, 2021. Celebrating diversity is a key factor in building diverse teams that are successful and ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 23:03 Photo ID: 6526136 VIRIN: 210216-Z-DH163-1002 Resolution: 3311x2400 Size: 2.13 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DC National Guard Talks about Diversity [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.