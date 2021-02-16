DC National Guard Talks about Diversity

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nushat Dyson, deputy joint task force operations director, District of Columbia National Guard speaks about her experiences working with a diverse team during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. armory in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. Celebrating diversity is a key factor in building diverse teams that are successful and ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

