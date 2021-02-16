Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DC National Guard Talks about Diversity [Image 1 of 3]

    DC National Guard Talks about Diversity

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nushat Dyson, deputy joint task force operations director, District of Columbia National Guard speaks about her experiences working with a diverse team during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. armory in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. Celebrating diversity is a key factor in building diverse teams that are successful and ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 23:03
    Photo ID: 6526135
    VIRIN: 210216-Z-DH163-1001
    Resolution: 3455x2400
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard Talks about Diversity [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DC National Guard Talks about Diversity
    DC National Guard Talks about Diversity
    DC National Guard Talks about Diversity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating diversity is a foundation of the D.C. National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT