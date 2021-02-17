Spc Ariel Swindle, a Chemical Equipment Repair Specialist from the 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division recieves her second COVID-19 vaccine dosage at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks on February 17th, 2021. Soldiers across 25ID and DSB have given various reasons for volunteering for the vaccine, including force readiness and protecting friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6526005 VIRIN: 210217-A-RN631-585 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.97 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.