Col. Landis Maddox (left), commander of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Marnoch pose after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine dosages at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks on February 17th, 2021. Soldiers across 25ID and DSB have given various reasons for volunteering for the vaccine, including force readiness and protecting friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle