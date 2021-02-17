Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 2 of 5]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Marnoch, command sergeant major of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, recieves his second COVID-19 vaccine dosage at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks on February 17th, 2021. Soldiers across 25ID and DSB have given various reasons for volunteering for the vaccine, including force readiness and protecting friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6526002
    VIRIN: 210217-A-RN631-339
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Completes COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Force Readiness
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    COVID-19 Vaccinations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT