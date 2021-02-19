210219-N-AP176-1026 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 19, 2021) Navy Diver 3rd Class Joshua Hafler, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 uses an auger to start cutting a dive entry hole during ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The training hosted by MDSU 2, is in its third iteration and has become more relevant, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 19:53 Photo ID: 6525996 VIRIN: 210219-N-AP176-1026 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.46 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.