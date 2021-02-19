Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training [Image 4 of 6]

    MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    210219-N-AP176-1033 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 19, 2021) Navy Diver 1st Class Travis Wooden, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, uses a chain saw to cut a dive entry hole on a frozen lake during ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The training hosted by MDSU 2, is in its third iteration and has become more relevant, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6525995
    VIRIN: 210219-N-AP176-1033
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy diver
    MDSU 2
    Camp Ripley
    Little Falls
    Ice diving

