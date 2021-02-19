MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training

210219-N-AP176-1063 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 19, 2021) Chief Navy Diver Stephen Eide, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, watches as Navy divers prepare a frozen lake for ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The training hosted by MDSU 2, is in its third iteration and has become more relevant, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021
Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US