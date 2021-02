Spouse of COMPACAF visits Fisher House II

Theresa Nedrow, right, Alaska Fisher House interim manager, briefs Cindy Wilsbach, second from right, wife of the Pacific Air Forces commander, and other PACAF and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson senior leaders’ spouses during a visit to Fisher House II at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 16, 2021. Fisher House II opened in September 2018 and features 16 suites with private bedrooms and baths, and includes a common kitchen, dining room, living room and laundry facilities. Fisher Houses provide free accommodation for families of patients receiving care at major military and Veterans Affairs medical centers.

