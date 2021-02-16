Spouse of COMPACAF visits Fisher House II

Fisher House II opened in September 2018 and features 16 suites with private bedrooms and baths, and includes a common kitchen, dining room, living room and laundry facilities. Fisher Houses provide free accommodation for families of patients receiving care at major military and Veterans Affairs medical centers.

