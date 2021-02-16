Fisher House II opened in September 2018 and features 16 suites with private bedrooms and baths, and includes a common kitchen, dining room, living room and laundry facilities. Fisher Houses provide free accommodation for families of patients receiving care at major military and Veterans Affairs medical centers.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6525942
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-YL679-1029
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse of COMPACAF visits Fisher House II [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samuel Colvin
Spouse of COMPACAF visits Fisher House II
