Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs [Image 16 of 17]

    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Kenneth Wilsey 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Sea Girt, NJ, Feb.13, 2021--FEMA Region II staff host an orientation session for Department of Defense, AmeriCorp and FEMA Corps personnel. All Federal personnel will complete a Reception, Staging and Onward Integration (RSOI) process before forward deployment to a Community-Based Vaccination Site. Staff will receive COVID-19 testing and participate in training for their assignment. FEMA is working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments on the critical need to open vaccination centers in underserved communities. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6525912
    VIRIN: 210213-O-KW201-854
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs [Image 17 of 17], by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs
    FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NJ
    Sea Girt
    AmeriCorps
    2021
    COVID-19
    SROI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT