FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs

Sea Girt, NJ, Feb.13, 2021--FEMA Region II staff host an orientation session for Department of Defense, AmeriCorp and FEMA Corps personnel. All Federal personnel will complete a Reception, Staging and Onward Integration (RSOI) process before forward deployment to a Community-Based Vaccination Site. Staff will receive COVID-19 testing and participate in training for their assignment. FEMA is working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments on the critical need to open vaccination centers in underserved communities. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

