FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs

Sea Girt, NJ, Feb.13, 2021--Members of AmeriCorp and FEMA Corps attend a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Reception, Staging, Onward movement, and Integration (RSOI) process before forward deployment to a Community-Based Vaccination Site. Staff will receive COVID-19 testing and participate in training for their assignment. FEMA is working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments on the critical need to open vaccination centers in underserved communities. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

