FEMA Region II Hosts Orientation For New Jersey CVCs

Sea Girt, NJ, Feb.13, 2021--Members of the Title 10 Vaccination Support Team

attend a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Reception, Staging, Onward movement, and Integration (RSOI) brief at the New Jersey Air National Guard Training Center Headquarters, in support of COVID-19 vaccine operations. FEMA is working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments on the critical need to open vaccination centers in underserved communities. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

