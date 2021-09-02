Luke Halpin, construction manager with Layton Construction Company, center, talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, right, during Owen’s Feb. 9, 2021 visit to Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, California, to see construction progress there, including upgrades to a 17-bed wing in the facility for non-COVID patients and the conversion of a pre-operation waiting room to a COVID staging area through the addition of high-flow oxygen. At left is Col. Julie Balten, Los Angeles District commander.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:41 Photo ID: 6525782 VIRIN: 210209-A-UT290-0017 Resolution: 3119x2080 Size: 818.18 KB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.