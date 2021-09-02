Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic [Image 5 of 5]

    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Luke Halpin, construction manager with Layton Construction Company, center, talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, right, during Owen’s Feb. 9, 2021 visit to Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, California, to see construction progress there, including upgrades to a 17-bed wing in the facility for non-COVID patients and the conversion of a pre-operation waiting room to a COVID staging area through the addition of high-flow oxygen. At left is Col. Julie Balten, Los Angeles District commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6525782
    VIRIN: 210209-A-UT290-0017
    Resolution: 3119x2080
    Size: 818.18 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic
    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic
    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic
    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic
    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    HQ USACE
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT