Luke Halpin, construction manager with Layton Construction Company, center, talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, right, during Owen’s Feb. 9, 2021 visit to Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, California, to see construction progress there, including upgrades to a 17-bed wing in the facility for non-COVID patients and the conversion of a pre-operation waiting room to a COVID staging area through the addition of high-flow oxygen. At left is Col. Julie Balten, Los Angeles District commander.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6525782
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-UT290-0017
|Resolution:
|3119x2080
|Size:
|818.18 KB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT