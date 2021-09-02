South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic

Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, left, talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, during Owen’s Feb. 9, 2021 walk-through of Beverly Community Hospital to review early construction progress at the facility, including upgrades to a 17-bed wing in the facility for non-COVID patients and the conversion of a pre-operation waiting room to a COVID staging area through the addition of high-flow oxygen.

