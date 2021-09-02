Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic [Image 4 of 5]

    South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, left, talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, during Owen’s Feb. 9, 2021 walk-through of Beverly Community Hospital to review early construction progress at the facility, including upgrades to a 17-bed wing in the facility for non-COVID patients and the conversion of a pre-operation waiting room to a COVID staging area through the addition of high-flow oxygen.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:41
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    This work, South Pacific Division commander reviews medical upgrades at LA-area hospitals battling pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    HQ USACE
    COVID-19

