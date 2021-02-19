Recruits from Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the combat fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 19, 2021. Recruits had to perform an 880 yard sprint, ammo can lifts, and navigate through a 75-yard long course while performing a buddy drag, and fireman’s carry. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 12:43
|Photo ID:
|6525267
|VIRIN:
|210219-M-VX661-344
|Resolution:
|5380x3587
|Size:
|856.47 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company CFT [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
