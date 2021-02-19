Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company CFT [Image 7 of 7]

    Golf Company CFT

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits from Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the combat fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 19, 2021. Recruits had to perform an 880 yard sprint, ammo can lifts, and navigate through a 75-yard long course while performing a buddy drag, and fireman’s carry. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company CFT [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

