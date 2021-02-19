Golf Company CFT

Recruits from Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the combat fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 19, 2021. Recruits had to perform an 880 yard sprint, ammo can lifts, and navigate through a 75-yard long course while performing a buddy drag, and fireman’s carry. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

