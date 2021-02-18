Cmdr. Tin Tran, right, relieves Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7TH Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
USS John S. McCain Change of Command
