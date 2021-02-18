USS John S. McCain Change of Command

Capt. Chase Sargeant, left, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, congratulates Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday on his service as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7TH Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
