Capt. Chase Sargeant, left, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, presents Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday with a meritorious service medal for his service as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7TH Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
USS John S. McCain Change of Command
