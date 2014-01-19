USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Tr-lateral RAS with Japan and France

210219-N-DH811-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducts a tri-lateral replenishment-at-sea with the Japanese Towada-class replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE 424) and the French Floreal-class light frigate FNS Prairial (F731). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

