USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Tr-lateral RAS with Japan and France

210219-N-DH811-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) -- Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) man the bridge wing prior to a replenishment-at-sea with the Japanese Towada-class replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE 424). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

