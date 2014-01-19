Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Tr-lateral RAS with Japan and France [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Tr-lateral RAS with Japan and France

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.19.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210219-N-DH811-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Japanese Towada-class replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE 424) as the Frech Floreal-class light frigate FNS Prairial (F731) prepares to come alongside. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

