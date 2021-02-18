Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan [Image 4 of 5]

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan

    JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sophia Fischer, left, 7, a member of Brownie Troop 21, and Layla de Castro, 10, a member of Junior Girl Scout Troop 67, arrange dolls on the “Hinamatsuri” display at the Camp Zama Library, Camp Zama, Japan, Feb. 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 00:10
    Photo ID: 6524654
    VIRIN: 210219-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls&rsquo; Day in Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT