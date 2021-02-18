At center and right, Layla and Lilly de Castro, both 10, and both members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 67, work with Cailyn Nelson, left, 8, a member of Brownie Troop 11, while setting up a “Hinamatsuri” display at the Camp Zama Library, Camp Zama, Japan, Feb. 18.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 00:10 Photo ID: 6524652 VIRIN: 210219-A-IT218-002 Resolution: 5008x3584 Size: 6.54 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.