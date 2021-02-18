Layla de Castro, 10, a member of Junior Girl Scout Troop 67, places a doll on the “Hinamatsuri” display at the Camp Zama Library, Camp Zama, Japan, Feb. 18.
Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up doll display for Girls’ Day in Japan
